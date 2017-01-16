WWE Rumors: Vince McMahon not happy with the response to the Cruiserweight Division

McMahon's disappointment led to the addition of bigger names to the division.

by Rohit Nath News 16 Jan 2017, 19:38 IST

Vince McMahon lacks faith in the 205-pound division?

What’s the story?

According to Ringside News, Vince McMahon is very disappointed with the fan’s lack of response to the Cruiserweight division, both on RAW and 205 Live. This is why they have started adding bigger names to the division. The first two names were Neville and Tajiri.

In case you didn’t know...

The Cruiserweight division matches have seen live audiences become practically silent. While many fans term it as the new “bathroom break” (a term used previously for Divas matches), this is the complete opposite intention of Cruiserweight matches.

In the 1990s, when WCW introduced the Cruiserweight division, the matches served as a purpose to get the crowd out of their seats and ready for the rest of the show with the high flying action.

The Cruiserweight division in WCW featured the likes of Rey Mysterio Jr., Eddie Guerrero, Chavo Guerrero, Chris Benoit, Dean Malenko, Jushin Thunder Liger, Ultimo Dragon, etc.

The heart of the matter

Ringside News also stated that Neville was not supposed to be a part of the division, but was added due to the lack of reaction. Another big name set to join the Cruiserweight division is Austin Aries, who will join once he recovers from his orbital fracture injury.

Aries has been commentating on 205 Live and on RAW for the Cruiserweight matches. Once he joins, the division will likely centre around him and Neville.

When the Cruiserweight division started, it centred around TJ Perkins and The Brian Kendrick. However, WWE decided to capitalise on the comparative popularity of Rich Swann, and he won the Championship on 205 Live. The main reason he won at 205 Live, however, was to create buzz about the show.

Another major problem WWE faces when it comes to 205 Live is that it is live after SmackDown Live. As a result, a large portion of the crowd always leaves after SmackDown, resulting in the security shuffling the crowd to ensure that the arenas don’t look empty on the hard cam.

What’s next?

With Aries and Neville, the Cruiserweight division should start picking up. Another saving grace of the division is the up-and-coming Jack Gallagher, who has been getting better reactions than most of the Cruiserweight roster. Neville has been praised for his role as a heel in the division. The Cruiserweight Division can finally take it to the next level in 2017.

Sportskeeda’s take

As mentioned, Aries and Neville will likely be the saving grace of the division. The key to the success of the division is the character development of the talent. If there is no character, the audience has no reason to get invested in them.

However, the positive is that things have begun to look up since the arrival of Neville. Also, the reactions that the Cruiserweights have been getting are gradually becoming better, indicating rising interest.

One of the things WWE could do differently in the presentation of the Cruiserweights is to stop taping the ropes purple. The ideal way would be to simply present the Cruiserweights as part of the show, and not something totally different.

However, the way things are currently going, 2017 looks to be the year the Cruiserweight Division will see it’s true resurrection.

