Dominik Mysterio could betray Rhea Ripley if WWE veterans return to the promotion someday

Dominik Mysterio could separate himself from Rhea Ripley if he aligns with his uncle and aunt amid their return to the WWE sooner rather than later.

The unique relationship between Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley has been a trending topic among the wrestling community for months. The chemistry between Dom-Dom and his Mami never fails to entertain the fans, whether inside or outside the ring.

However, it must be a hard pill to digest, but sooner or later, both are destined to go separate ways as per the demand of the story. Moreover, the best way to do so would be Hard-Prsion Dom joining forces with the Guererros and getting rid of The Judgment Day.

Furthermore, Dominik has also, in some way, adopted the mannerisms and attitude of his late great Uncle, Eddie Guerrero. In fact, ever since he betrayed his father, Dom has said that he may have been Ediie's son on multiple occasions, citing the infamous storyline between Rey Mysterio and Eddie from 2005.

Meanwhile, upon the arrival of Eddie's wife, Vickie Guererro, and his nephew, Chavo Guererro, to the Stamford-based promotion, Dominik could be in a tight spot, eventually betraying Ripley to become a full-fledged "Guererro" and renew his feud with his father, Rey in pursuit of redemption with his uncle and aunt by his side this time around.

Chavo Guererro also expressed his desire to join forces with Dominik Mysterio in WWE

While there is a possibility of Chavo Guererro alongside Vickie Guererro returning to WWE and enhancing Dominik Mysterio in his heel role by teaching him how to be a Guererro, Dom's Uncle Chavo also seems to be thinking the same as he said the following while talking to Bill Apter:

"He [Dominik] needs to really beat the cr*p out of somebody, I think he needs Uncle Chavo to come in and show him how to really be a Guererro," Chavo stated. 5:24-5:34

Moreover, it would surely be interesting to see the former cruiserweight champion back to the Stamford-based promotion in a role he wishes and would add a layer to Dom's character as well. Henceforth, only time will tell when the fans will get to see Chavo and Vickie Guerrero on WWE TV.

