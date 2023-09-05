Former WWE Champion to return as a heel and finally dethrone Roman Reigns at Survivor Series 2023? Analyzing the possibility

There have been many era-defining runs throughout WWE history, but few have come close to what Roman Reigns has achieved in the last three years. Reigns went from being the perennially hated hero to an uber-cool villain ever since he took on the Tribal Chief persona.

Over the course of those three years, many have tried to dethrone him in their quest to become the face of WWE but have failed. Names like Brock Lesnar, John Cena, Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, Cody Rhodes – the list goes on.

Reigns has seen off each and every one of them and had an ace up his sleeve for every challenger. Be it Solo Sikoa or The Usos, Roman has always had his family’s backing, and up until now, there haven't been many credible challengers for him in WWE.

That could change after Tony Khan made an earth-shattering announcement as he fired former WWE Champion CM Punk from AEW. Punk was let go after he got involved in a backstage altercation with Jack Perry at AEW All In, and that left Tony Khan with no choice but to fire his top star.

AEW’s loss could be WWE’s gain as Triple H could do the unthinkable and bring back CM Punk in what would be the most talked-about moment in recent WWE history.

CM Punk can finally defeat Roman Reigns at Survivor Series

WWE Survivor Series is being held in CM Punk’s hometown of Chicago, Illinois, at the Allstate Arena. That could be the perfect way to reintroduce him into the fold and challenge Roman Reigns to an impromptu match.

If there is no credible challenger to Roman by then, Paul Heyman could come out and say that there isn’t anyone left in the WWE locker room that can match up to his client and that he now rules the entire WWE.

Expand Tweet

That would bring Roman Reigns out to the ring and, in traditional fashion, would demand the Chicago faithful to acknowledge him. He would then go on and say how easy things have been for him when the lights fade and "Cult of Personality" plays. Utter pandemonium would ensue as CM Punk would come out, much to the horror of Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman.

Punk would then go on and say that he has managed to get himself a shot at Roman’s titles and that the match would be then and there. With Roman not prepared, Punk would catch him with a cheap shot and floor him. Once the bell rings, he would lift The Tribal Chief up for not one, not two, but three GTS' and pin him for the Undisputed Universal title, which would surely send shockwaves around the wrestling world.

Do you think CM Punk will come back to WWE? Have your say in the comments below.

Recommended Video Why WWE fans LOVE John Cena