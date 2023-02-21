"I really have a good feeling about that" - WWE Hall of Famer hints at his sons signing with Tony Khan's AEW

AEW President Tony Khan already has a number of second and third-generation stars on his roster, but one WWE Hall of Famer would like his sons to be the next stars to join All Elite Wrestling.

The Hall of Famer in question is Kevin Von Erich, a member of the legendary Von Erich family who were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2009 for their contributions to wrestling, particularly in the 1980s.

Kevin has two sons, Marshall and Ross, who have been a tag team for more than a decade at the time of writing, having performed for a number of high-profile companies, including Impact Wrestling, Pro Wrestling NOAH, and MLW, holding the latter's tag team titles for 438 days between November 2019 and January 2021.

Speaking in an interview with John Arezzi, Kevin Von Erich spoke about how his son's contracts with MLW are almost up, and while he is a fan of WWE, he would love it if his sons worked for Tony Khan instead.

“They’ve signed their contracts (with MLW) and they’re stuck, but their contracts are almost over. I’m really looking forward to seeing what the next chapter is gonna be like. I love the WWE but also AEW. I watch AEW and I love the direction they’re going. I believe [Tony Khan is] on the right track. I really have a good feeling about that. I’d like to see my sons there.” (H/T WrestleTalk)

According to their respective cagematch.net profiles, the last match Marshall and Ross competed in was at Ric Flair's Last Match event, where they were defeated by The Briscoe Brothers.

The Von Erich Family already have a slight connection to AEW

Kevin Von Erich may have already heard some good things about AEW from talking to a few of the stars who have signed on to be part of the upcoming movie that will document the family's tragic past.

"The Iron Claw" is set to be released in late 2023 and will be distributed by A24, the same company which has achieved critical acclaim with movies such as Moonlight, Hereditary, and Everything Everywhere All At Once.

Hollywood Superstar Zac Efron is set to play Kevin in the movie, while AEW World Champion MJF will appear as Lance Von Erich, a wrestler who wrestled under the Von Erich name despite having no biological ties to the family.

Fellow All Elite Wrestling star Ryan Nemeth is set to star as legendary Texas wrestler Gino Hernandez. Meanwhile, former AEW personality Chavo Guerrero will not only star as The Original Shiek, but he is currently acting as the on-set wrestling consultant.

