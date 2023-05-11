Miro's Dynamite return could lead to former WWE Superstar signing with AEW

Miro's unexpected return to AEW Dynamite has sent shockwaves through the wrestling world and this could lead to former WWE Superstar signing with Tony Khan's promotion.

During a backstage interview with Renee Paquette on Dynamite, Miro took everyone by surprise when he declined to speak and headed straight into Tony Khan's office. This enigmatic behavior has left fans speculating about the plans in store for The Redeemer.

One possible outcome of Miro's comeback could be the signing of his real-life wife and former WWE Superstar, Lana, to AEW. The Redeemer's decision to head straight to Tony Khan's office hints at something significant brewing behind the scenes.

Given the history of real-life couples being paired on-screen in WWE, Lana's arrival in AEW would not be out of the realm of possibility.

Lana's departure from WWE in 2021 sparked curiosity about her next move. Joining forces with Miro in the Jacksonville-based Promotion has the potential to shake things up.

Her charisma and in-ring abilities could bring a fresh dynamic to the women's division, creating intriguing storylines and captivating moments for fans.

The possible team-up of Lana and Miro has the potential to enhance the already exciting roster and bring more entertainment to AEW.

Road Dogg acknowledges mishandling of Rusev and Lana in WWE

Road Dogg has acknowledged his regret over how the Miro (fka Rusev) and Lana storyline was handled during their time in WWE. Despite the tremendous popularity of the Rusev Day act alongside Aiden English, the momentum was not fully capitalized on, and their popularity gradually waned.

Road Dogg recently expressed his disappointment on his podcast Oh...You Didn't Know podcast, stating that he felt they slipped through his fingers and that he would have done things differently being the lead writer of SmackDown at the time.

“It's one of the things that I don't want to say regret, but when the conversation comes up about Rusev and Lana, I feel like they slipped between my fingers.

He continued:

"I dropped that ball. I liked Aiden English with them, too. That's one of the things that, if I could go back and do it differently, I would try to."

With Miro's return to AEW television and Lana being a free agent, it is not far-fetched to imagine the possibility of the couple reuniting in the future within the Jacksonville-based promotion.

