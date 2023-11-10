6-time WWE Women's Champion likes an interesting AEW post

On the latest edition of AEW Dynamite, Mariah May was revealed as the newest signee of the Jacksonville-based promotion. May was introduced backstage with RJ City as a fan of "Timeless" Toni Storm, where the former World Wonder Ring Stardom wrestler was keen to meet the former AEW Women's World Champion.

Later, All Elite Wrestling uploaded a post on Instagram of Mariah May joining the promotion. A six-time WWE Women's Champion liked the post. The star in question is Mercedes Moné, formerly known as Sasha Banks.

A user posted a screenshot on Twitter of Mercedes Mone liking the classic 'Mariah May is All Elite' post.

"Mercedes Moné likes what she sees?" A Twitter user shared.

Fans have been curious to know if Mercedes and Mariah will face each other in the future. The duo has not wrestled each other before. Fans are wondering how they will win their contest if it happens.

Mariah May's former boss, Rossy Ogawa, congratulated her on the AEW debut

Mariah May is a former World Wonder Ring Stardom wrestler who made her AEW debut on the November 8 edition of Dynamite. She made her STARDOM debut in 2022 and left the promotion in September 2023. May even won the Goddess of Stardom Championship once.

Following her AEW debut, STARDOM's executive producer Rossy Ogawa took to Twitter and applauded Mariah for joining Tony Khan's promotion.

"Mariah May will be competing in AEW. She thinks that she was noticed because she appeared on Stardom...although the world through Stardom seems very complicated. Well, it turns out that our perspective was correct. I want you to do your best," Rossy Ogawa shared.

It will be interesting to see how things work out for the former STARDOM wrestler in the future.

