AEW faced a severe food shortage crisis at Worlds End - Reports

AEW held their Worlds End Pay-Per-View event last night which had some moments that are going to be remembered for a long time. However, according to some reports, the event apparently faced a severe shortage of food.

The set up for the venue was for 9,953 fans, and about 9,889 tickets were sold for the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, in Uniondale, New York where Worlds End PPV took place.

According to a report by Ringside News, the event venue apparently ran out food supplies, and the concession stands were completely sold out.

"Multiple readers have reached out to Ringside News to inform us that the concessions stands were completely sold out of food. Therefore, the venue suffered a severe lack of food supply for such an event, which is a shocking thing, to say the least." H/T:[RingsideNews]

Tony Khan claims AEW has the safest environment in all of wrestling

Tony Khan was recently asked about the safety of the AEW talent during the post-Worlds End media scrum.

While answering the question, Khan made a bold claim and stated that All Elite Wrestling has the safest environment out of all professional wrestling companies.

Khan stated:

"It's a great question, Kevin, and I think it applies to everybody in our company, women and men, and it's something we're very serious about, and we've had a policy in place, and certainly, I think any time there is anything like that, we would make sure we do everything to prevent it. AEW has the best safety record, I believe, of any pro wrestling company in the world. I believe we have the most safe environment. I think we have the best safety record of any pro wrestling company, and I would hold the record of AEW on safety against any wrestling company in the world. I think AEW is the safest place for pro wrestling."

Khan further commented that he was open to talking with his roster at any given time if they were concerned about anything.

"If any of our wrestlers ever have a concern, they always have an open line to talk to me, and you know, I believe anybody would sit here and tell you they can always talk to me at any time if they are concerned about anything."

With Khan's statement about attention to employees' concern, it does seem like the workers in AEW are in safe hands indeed.

