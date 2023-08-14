AEW personality reveals Tony Khan's reaction to Cody Rhodes current run in WWE

Tony Khan was caught in the backlash over The Cody Rhodes documentary that Peacock released just around Summerslam 2023. 'American Nightmare: Becoming Cody Rhodes' has been in the news for all the wrong reasons until now. But a WWE legend had something positive to say about 'American Nightmare: Becoming Cody Rhodes' that might settle tempers.

Arn Anderson, one of the original Four Horsemen, had this to say about the documentary over at his podcast, ARN about the documentary.

"We're all happy [for Cody], "I think right up to [AEW President] Tony Khan is happy for Cody's success. He had some very, very kind words [for me in the documentary], and we're still friends today. Obviously, much respect for him, and it's good." (H/T WrestlingInc)

Cody and Arn Anderson go a long way. After all, Cody's father, Dusty Rhodes, was in WWE around the time that Arn Anderson was one of the most popular wrestlers on the roster. When Cody first started preparing for the AEW, he took on Arn as an advisor.

The documentary became the center of controversy when Triple H commented that AEW was a secondary wrestling organization, While that comment quickly made it to the headlines, Tony Khan fired back as well. All this raised a question among fans as to whether there would be some bad blood between Rhodes and Tony Khan.

But with Arns' comments, that controversy should die down soon.

Arn Anderson doesn't think AEW will overtake WWE Ratings anytime soon

Arn Anderson is one of the few wrestlers who speak their minds and know when to do so. In an interaction when he was asked whether AEW will ever take over WWE ratings, he had a lucid reply. He said to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta:

"I don't know if that will ever happen again because it was a different time. You had a lot of talent with those two companies who were seasoned, who were veterans, who had been around. (...) Today we have a few veterans in the locker room and mostly young guys and ladies, and it's hard for them because they don't have enough tools on their tool belt yet as far as having experience to be able to pull that off. So if it happens down the road, who knows? I don't think we'll see that anytime soon." (4:30 onwards)

AEW still has several of the WWE icons on their roster, along with the newer ones, which allows them to create timeless storylines.

What do you think about the Cody Rhodes documentary? And do you think Tony Khan has made peace with those comments? Tell us in the comments section below.

Find out Kevin Nash's special message to Shawn Michaels right here