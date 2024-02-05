AEW star reacts to Cody Rhodes’ heartwarming moment after WrestleMania 40 snub

Cody Rhodes seemed destined to finish his story in the main event of WrestleMania this year. However, a major roadblock has derailed those plans this week, and an AEW veteran wants Rhodes to keep his faith intact amid a prevailing backlash.

The star in question is The World's Strongest Man, Mark Henry. As evident, fans have turned on the idea of The Rock stealing Cody's spot at The Show of Shows to face his cousin, The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns.

The so-called 'Justice for Cody' movement has been trending all over social media with many important personnel taking notice. One of them was former WWE employee, Jonathan Coachman who was astonished to see the fans rally behind a WWE superstar in only 24 hours.

That led to Mark Henry, who believed Cody would have something to say on the situation, taking to his own X account and extending his support for The American Nightmare to hold on to his true self in hopes of potentially turning fate on his side.

"Keep being you, Cody just keep being you!" posted Henry.

Mark Henry shared his view of seeing Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 40 instead

With Cody Rhodes out of Roman Reigns' way for now, the next best option for him would be to pick Seth Rollins as his WrestleMania 40 opponent for the World Heavyweight title.

Mark Henry discussed his perspective on seeing this exciting match at The Show of Shows during the recent edition of the Busted Open podcast.

"Cody said it was not about his father. But what did the promo say, Denise? The promo said it was about his father. So that was a change of plan mid-stride. He wants the working man's title. He wants the title that Bruno held, he wants the title that Hogan held. But, 'My dad was the working man, he was the guy that fought every night'.. Seth Rollins is that guy."

With such an enthralling start to The Road to WrestleMania, it would be interesting to see how this story unfolds and if the tides shift in favor of The American Nightmare as what fans want to see at WrestleMania 40.

