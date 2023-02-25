Another member of Tony Khan's AEW roster out with injury

Tony Khan has faced many issues over the last year, with several AEW stars out with injuries. It appears he will have to deal with another such worry, as Fuego Del Sol confirmed on Twitter that he suffered a foot injury.

Fuego Del Sol has made only a handful of appearances on AEW television, but he is an integral part of the YouTube shows - Dark and Dark: Elevation. His career highlight was in 2021, when he had a brief feud with Miro for his TNT Championship on Rampage.

Miro emerged victorious, but Fuego Del Sol nearly caught out the Bulgarian Brute with a Tornado DDT. Fans rallied behind the masked wrestler, and despite losing, Tony Khan offered him an official contract, much to fans' delight.

His latest match for Tony Khan's company came on AEW Dark: Elevation in a losing effort against Juice Robinson. In his most recent match on February 19, 2023, Fuego Del Sol faced Guapo Lupe and Daniel Torch at the SPW Haters Gonna Hate event inside the Soccer Wold Indoor Arena in Elks Grove, California. He suffered a foot injury during the match.

"Unfortunately I suffered a foot injury last Sunday… details below. Please send some positive vibes my way!" Del Sol wrote on Twitter.

WWE legend Ric Flair had advice for AEW president Tony Khan

With injuries piling on for Tony Khan, it might benefit him to have someone assist him with the company's creative operations.

Tony Khan has clarified that he is the sole booker of All Elite Wrestling programming. WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair believes that the Jaguars owner should delegate some of his work as Vince McMahon does.

"I would continue to own the company but I would let somebody fresh book it. Because he runs it, but he is also very vested personally in that football which he takes a lot of pride in... What I am saying is that Tony has to divide his time and his passion between two things, and sometimes I think you know how Vince doesn't like to delegate authority. Well, in this case, he delegated a lot of authority to Hunter [Triple H] and it's working."

With Tony Khan running ROH, Fulham FC, and the Jacksonville Jaguars. His hands are full with respect to being occupied, so it will be interesting to see if he hires any bookers to work on the weekly AEW product.

