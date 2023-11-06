"CM PUNK IS HIM" - Fans erupt after the former AEW star emerges as a bigger merchandise mover than Roman Reigns

Former WWE and AEW world champion CM Punk is revealed to be a bigger merchandise seller than the Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns, this year, and fans are losing their minds.

CM Punk might be one of the most polarizing figures in pro wrestling, but the influence he had on the industry can not be denied. The Second City Saint got fired from AEW a few months ago due to his alleged backstage altercations with Jack Perry and Tony Khan at the "All In" event in London.

Nevertheless, The Voice of the Voiceless has been making headlines even amidst the absence from the wrestling scene for quite some time now. He is also heavily rumored to have made his WWE return after nearly a decade. Punk is speculated to return at the upcoming Survivor Series PLE in his hometown, Chicago.

Prior to the most anticipated return, AEW fans seemed to be missing Punk as well, as he was the top merchandise seller continuously before his termination from the company. Recently, Wrestlenomics shared data regarding the top merchandise movers in wrestling this past year.

Combining both the data from WWE and AEW, Cody Rhodes is revealed to be the top merch seller among all of the wrestlers. On the other hand, CM Punk is revealed to be the top merch seller for the All Elite promotion this year. Interestingly, the Second City Saint clocked more merch numbers than The Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns.

Meanwhile, the Internet Wrestling Community took notice of the latest statistics and was quick to jump to conclusions. Most fans are pointing out the Best in the World selling more merchandise than the Head of the Table and the face of WWE, Roman Reigns. Here is how fans reacted:

CM Punk broke his silence on WWE's return

Speaking to 670 The Score recently, CM Punk was asked whether he will show up at the WWE Survivor Series PLE in Chicago as per rumors. Here is what he said:

"They're asking if I'm going to be there? I think it's sold out. I think tickets are hard to get. I don't want to burst anybody's bubble. I'm kind of just sitting at home and enjoying this beautiful Chicago weather. I have an injury in the family. My dog [Larry] blew his dog ACL. I'm literally just spending my time with him." [H/T Whatculture]

Well, fans must be carrying expectations, and it remains to be seen whether he shows up in his hometown, Chicago, at Survivor Series this month.

