"CM Punk on Payback tonight" - Former WWE Superstar makes bold prediction after AEW fires the Chicago native

CM Punk was fired by AEW in acrimonious circumstances on Saturday evening, and that has got people from across the wrestling universe salivating at the thought of his possible return to WWE.

One of them is former WWE star Justin Credible. Justin took to Twitter to give his thoughts on Punk’s firing and said that the best time for The Straight Edge Superstar to return to WWE would be tonight at Payback.

“The time to strike would be now!! CM Punk on Payback tonight. That would blow the roof of the building & the business. I’m sure there’s no compete clauses but still.”

In case something like this does happen, it would literally break the internet, and Punk's name would be heard across the world.

While The Second City Saint was let go by WWE in 2014 in similar circumstances, time heals all wounds, and if history is anything to go by, Vince McMahon is not one to miss out on something that would give his company leverage over a competitor.

With AEW now positioning itself as WWE’s main rival, it will be hard for the Stamford-based promotion to say no to such a proposition as the return of its former star, CM Punk.

