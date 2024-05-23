Darby Allin makes shocking comment about his insane ladder spot from AEW Revolution 2024

Darby Allin has made a bold comment about the insane table spot he was involved in at AEW Revolution 2024 earlier this year during Sting's retirement match.

The Icon and Allin teamed up to defeat The Young Bucks in the headlining match of the show, which served as a fitting farewell for the former. While the Tornado Tag Team clash featured several memorable moments, one death-defying spot, in particular, garnered the most attention. It saw Darby Allin lunging from the top of the ladder onto a glass plate that had four steel chairs under it.

In a recent chat with Fightful Wrestling, Allin revealed what he felt like after crashing into the glass plate. The AEW star disclosed that when the referee came up to him to check on his condition, he responded by saying he felt "awesome."

Darby Allin also revealed that they had an alternative ending in place if he wasn't able to get back on his feet following the brutal landing:

"The glass in Sting’s last match. When I jumped off the ladder and went through the glass. The referee came up to me, ‘Darby, you good?’ ‘Yeah, that was awesome.’ They’re like, ‘S**t, you’re not good. You have a hole in your side.’ ‘What?’ I felt fine. He was like, ‘No, you have a hole in your side.’ I told him, ‘I literally have one more spot in this match.’ We also had a plan B. I told everybody in the match, ‘There is a plan B if, for whatever reason, I cannot finish this match because of this stunt. We have a plan B for the finish.’ Besides the hole in my side. I felt fine. I didn’t know there was a hole in my side."

Tommy Dreamer compares AEW star Darby Allin to Jeff Hardy and Sabu

A few days back on the Bused Open podcast, Tommy Dreamer spoke about Darby Allin's daredevilry and put him in the same category as Jeff Hardy and Sabu. The ECW veteran explained that just like Hardy and Sabu, the former TNT Champion wasn't hesitant to put his body on the line for the sake of fans' entertainment:

"Darby you know, we used to say, like, 'Sabu had pigeon bones because of his ability to absorb punishments!' I saw him take so much punishment, and I was like, 'Man, how is this guy walking?' for Darby [Allin] too; he is one of those anomalies that puts his body on the line. Jeff Hardy is another guy who goes out there and does it like that and, you know, has made a lot of money doing so; the daredevil wrestler! loved his [Darby Allin] return, loved him being on Team AEW!" he said.

Allin is now gearing up for the Anarchy in the Arena match at AEW Double or Nothing 2024, where he teams up with Bryan Danielson and FTR to take on The Elite and Jack Perry.