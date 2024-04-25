Former AEW World Tag Team Champion makes Dynamite return after nearly 8 months

AEW Dynamite tonight saw the return of a former World Tag Team Champion after being out for eight months. This star divided opinion among fans and is definitely a big name.

The name in question is none other than the returning Jack Perry. Perry had shocked the world after getting involved in The Young Bucks’ match against FTR at Dynasty and helping them to capture the vacant tag team titles vacated by Sting and Darby Allin.

In what has turned out to be an obvious alliance, Jack Perry has joined the new Elite with The Young Bucks and Kazuchika Okada and the group was seen entering Tony Khan’s office. That could possibly be to confront the AEW President and the fans will hopefully know more before the end of the show.

Perry has been away ever since he was involved in a backstage altercation with CM Punk at AEW All In at Wembley Stadium in August. Since then, a lot has changed in the company. CM Punk has gone on to join WWE in what turned out to be a shocking move.

The Scapegoat on the other hand was active in New Japan Pro-Wrestling before coming back to the company over the weekend to help out his new friends, Matthew and Nicolas become the tag team champions at Dynasty.