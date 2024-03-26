"I want to do something special" - Former AEW star seemingly confirms discussions with WWE

AEW has seen some major names from WWE sign with the promotion and play a prominent role on their roster. Some big names have also made the switch to the Stamford-based company, case in point, CM Punk and Jade Cargill.

Former AEW star Mike Santana has now seemingly confirmed that he has been in touch with the Triple H-led WWE. Santana last competed in the Jacksonville-based promotion in October last year.

On the podcast Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Santana was asked about the time he and Ortiz refused a WWE contract because they had already given their word to Cody Rhodes, who was back then one of the Executive Vice Presidents of AEW. After that, Vliet asked whether WWE had had a turn-back offer.

"I've had some discussions. I've been very open with everybody. Right now is just going where I'm going to be able to grow the most. I don't want to just be another guy on the roster. I already did that. I want to be part of something, I want to do something special. Thankfully, I've been smart with money and I'm not hurting and I'm taking my time with things and you know, I just want to have fun," he revealed. [from 32:54 to 33:29]

While Santana has made his ambitions clear, it remains to be seen in which promotion he next performs.

Santana and Ortiz parted ways in AEW

Santana and Ortiz were together in Impact Wrestling, from 2017 to 2019 and were part of the Latin American Xchange, joining Konnan, Homicide, and Diamante.

The duo signed with Tony Khan in 2019 and Santana and Ortiz sided with Chris Jericho and were part of his Inner Circle. Konnan joined them as well, in 2020. The two were part of the Inner Circle Implodes storyline, Santana and Ortiz had a singles match on Rampage in October, after the All In pay-per-view. In March 2024, reports suggested that Santana's tenure with the company was over.

With Santana removed from the AEW roster page, it remains to be seen where he'll end up.

