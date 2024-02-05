Injured star declares he’s ready to return to AEW

An injured AEW star recently updated fans about him being ready to make an in-ring return after sustaining an injury a little more than a month ago. The star in question is two-time ROH World Champion Rush.

The wrestling universe last saw the 35-year-old star at Worlds End PPV, which emanated from the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Rush has been inactive for more than a month now, but fans can expect him back inside the squared circle soon.

On his official X (formerly Twitter) account, the luchador shared a photo of himself in the ring. He also dropped a message for his fans, who have been waiting to see him back. He stated that he is ready for a comeback.

“EL TORO BLANCO IS READY TO RETURN,” he tweeted alongside his photo.

Rush got injured on AEW Dynamite in November

Rush was a participant in the Continental Classic tournament. He fought five matches in the tournament, out of which he won two. He got injured during his second match on the November 29, 2023 edition of Dynamite. His opponent was Mark Briscoe.

“In the #AEWContinentalClassic I tore my hamstring in the second match I had. I will recover and return ready and hungrier than ever for a fight. #LFI #AEWDynamite,” The Luchador stated.

Despite sustaining an injury, he continued to participate in the tournament and fought three more matches. He fought one more match at the Worlds End PPV before taking a hiatus.

He teamed up with Brody King, Jay Lethal, and Jay White in a losing effort against the Blackpool Combat Club (Bryan Danielson & Claudio Castagnoli), Daniel Garcia & Mark Briscoe. Rush joined Tony Khan's company in May 2022. He re-signed with the promotion in July 2023.

