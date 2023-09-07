Jon Moxley beats 36-year-old AEW babyface in his first title defense on Dynamite

On the latest episode of Dynamite, fans got to witness Jon Moxley defend his AEW International Championship in a thrilling open challenge match.

At All Out, Moxley won the AEW International Championship, by defeating Orange Cassidy, this past weekend in Chicago, marking the end of Cassidy's impressive 326-day reign.

On Dynamite, Moxley was set to defend his AEW International Championship in his first open challenge, against AR Fox. Fox was determined to make a statement since getting kicked out from the Mogul Embassy by Swerve Strickland few weeks ago.

The match began with AR Fox coming out swinging, with a barrage of chops on Moxley as the two men exchanged blows in the middle of the ring. Fox eventually took control in the match by hitting a DDT for a near fall.

The match reached the climax when both stars exchanged thunderous lariats, each refusing to back down. However, it was Jon Moxley, who ultimately emerged victorious, hitting Fox with a devastating Death Rider, to secure the pinfall to retain his title.

Moxley's open challenge is certainly a great way to keep the AEW International Championship relevant in the promotion.

