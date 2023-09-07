Jon Moxley beats 36-year-old AEW babyface in his first title defense on Dynamite

AEW
By Ojas Kulkarni
Modified Sep 07, 2023 06:37 IST
On the latest episode of Dynamite, fans got to witness Jon Moxley defend his AEW International Championship in a thrilling open challenge match.

At All Out, Moxley won the AEW International Championship, by defeating Orange Cassidy, this past weekend in Chicago, marking the end of Cassidy's impressive 326-day reign.

On Dynamite, Moxley was set to defend his AEW International Championship in his first open challenge, against AR Fox. Fox was determined to make a statement since getting kicked out from the Mogul Embassy by Swerve Strickland few weeks ago.

The match began with AR Fox coming out swinging, with a barrage of chops on Moxley as the two men exchanged blows in the middle of the ring. Fox eventually took control in the match by hitting a DDT for a near fall.

The match reached the climax when both stars exchanged thunderous lariats, each refusing to back down. However, it was Jon Moxley, who ultimately emerged victorious, hitting Fox with a devastating Death Rider, to secure the pinfall to retain his title.

Moxley's open challenge is certainly a great way to keep the AEW International Championship relevant in the promotion.

Who would you like to see challenge Jon Moxley for the International Championship in the future? Sound off in the comments section below.

