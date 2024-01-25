Jon Moxley cuts heated backstage promo after Dynamite, calls AEW "the best wrestling show in the world"

Former WWE and AEW World Champion Jon Moxley is all fired up as he vows to give everything to what he believes to be the best wrestling show in the world during a backstage promo on Dynamite this week.

Fans may have heard multiple times that Jon Moxley is the ''heart and soul'' of AEW. Well, he has done everything to prove the statement right ever since the inception of the company.

The former WWE Superstar cut an intense backstage promo after Dynamite this past Wednesday ahead of his match against Lee Moriarty:

"You know what 'Elite' means? It's the name of the company right, maybe look it up in the dictionary. Lot of people come here and they don't know what it means from the start and they think it's all just a big party. Well, party's over, 2024 personally I will pulverize and torture anybody who can't get with the program and keep up every time I step into that ring,"

He further added:

"I will give everything and myself when I step into that ring in Savannah Georgia this Friday Night, I'll cut my heart out and leave it and bleed out if I have to if that's what it takes to give every single bit of heart and soul to people who paid their hard-earned money to watch what's supposed to be the best wrestling show in the world. I'm gonna do it every single time." [0:40-1:27]

Check the video here:

Expand Tweet

Jon Moxley on not celebrating victories

During the same backstage promo on AEW Dynamite, Jon Moxley opened up on why he and his group, BCC don't celebrate victories too much:

"Since you first heard the words, 'Blackpool Combat Club,' do you know how many matches we've won, how many championships? I don't keep track, but trust me it is a lot. You know how many victory parties we've had? Zero. It's been a lot of time patting each other on the back and having victory parties, you know what? We don't have the time, 'cause there's always a match around the corner, a bigger threat, a bigger challenge, a bigger mountain to climb around the corner, and that's what it takes to be the best, the commitment to be the best, to be elite." [0:00-0:39]

Expand Tweet

Henceforth, only time will tell what Tony Khan has in store for Mox in the year 2024.

If you use any parts from the above transcriptions, please make sure to mention, 'H/T Sportskeeda'.