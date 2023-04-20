Create

"Should've signed with Triple H," "Lifetime regret" - Twitter goes berserk as Tony Khan announces another AEW signing

By Shubhajit Deb
Modified Apr 20, 2023 07:56 IST
Triple H (left), Tony Khan (right)
Triple H (left), Tony Khan (right)

The Twitterverse apparently has mixed feelings about Tony Khan's latest signing to AEW. The star in question is Komander.

He has appeared twice before in the Jacksonville-based promotion in 2023, in the Face of the Revolution match, and against Sammy Guevara. While he lost on both occasions, his in-ring skills drew much attention from fans and critics.

Komander's talent also reportedly led to interest from WWE. While speculation about him possibly being picked up by Triple H ran rampant, Tony Khan shut down all rumors by announcing his signing to AEW this week.

He's one of the most incredible athletes in wrestling, and after his great effort tonight on #AEWDynamite, now it's official:@KomandercrMX is ALL ELITE! https://t.co/r23EAtfF4E

Fans took to Twitter with a variety of reactions to the news, some of which you can see below:

@TonyKhan @KomandercrMX Should've signed with Triple H!!
@TonyKhan @KomandercrMX Lifetime regret!!
@TonyKhan @KomandercrMX This is awesome! I love seeing it!
@TonyKhan @KomandercrMX What about Goldberg ?
@TonyKhan @KomandercrMX Kalisto?
@TonyKhan @KomandercrMX Bossman TK. STRIKES AGAIN. 💯 https://t.co/vUu0e9sW0I
@TonyKhan @KomandercrMX Brilliant signing Tony, now sign Vikingo next!
@TonyKhan @KomandercrMX Aew wins again
@TonyKhan @KomandercrMX Now that’s a signing right there! 🔥👍 viva La luchadoers!
@TonyKhan @KomandercrMX OH BOY YES!!!!
@TonyKhan @KomandercrMX PUSH HIM TO THE MOON

Komander also appeared this week on Dynamite, taking on Jay White in a singles match. Despite The Switchblade's prowess, Komander's in-ring skills led to him momentarily gaining the upper hand. In the end, however, Jay was able to take back control to win the bout.

As of now, it remains to be seen what Tony Khan plans to do next with Komander after adding him to an already-stacked roster.

What do you think about Tony Khan's decision to sign Kommander to AEW? Sound off in the comments section below!

Quick Links

Edited by Angana Roy
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...