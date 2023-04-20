"Should've signed with Triple H," "Lifetime regret" - Twitter goes berserk as Tony Khan announces another AEW signing

The Twitterverse apparently has mixed feelings about Tony Khan's latest signing to AEW. The star in question is Komander.

He has appeared twice before in the Jacksonville-based promotion in 2023, in the Face of the Revolution match, and against Sammy Guevara. While he lost on both occasions, his in-ring skills drew much attention from fans and critics.

Komander's talent also reportedly led to interest from WWE. While speculation about him possibly being picked up by Triple H ran rampant, Tony Khan shut down all rumors by announcing his signing to AEW this week.

Tony Khan @TonyKhan

is ALL ELITE! He's one of the most incredible athletes in wrestling, and after his great effort tonight on #AEWDynamite , now it's official: @KomandercrMX is ALL ELITE! He's one of the most incredible athletes in wrestling, and after his great effort tonight on #AEWDynamite, now it's official:@KomandercrMX is ALL ELITE! https://t.co/r23EAtfF4E

Fans took to Twitter with a variety of reactions to the news, some of which you can see below:

Komander also appeared this week on Dynamite, taking on Jay White in a singles match. Despite The Switchblade's prowess, Komander's in-ring skills led to him momentarily gaining the upper hand. In the end, however, Jay was able to take back control to win the bout.

As of now, it remains to be seen what Tony Khan plans to do next with Komander after adding him to an already-stacked roster.

