"Terrible news," "It's over for AEW" - Fans react after an unfortunate update on top star in Tony Khan's promotion

A top star in AEW recently provided an unfortunate update about his injury status. The star in question here is Eddie Kingston. At NJPW Resurgence, The Mad King lost his Strong Openweight Championship against Gabe Kidd in a No Ropes Last Standing Match. During the match, the former Continental Champion injured himself.

PWinsider recently reported that Eddie has confirmed that he has torn his ACL and meniscus. The former champion had initially hoped to be back by the All In PPV, but that's not looking very likely.

Expand Tweet

Kingston's recovery period will last around nine months, which means he will be out until January 2025. After hearing this bad news, wrestling fans took to X/Twiiter to share their views.

"It’s over for AEW!" wrote a fan.

Expand Tweet

"After losing three belts, the time away will probably be good, not only for recovery, but for a huge return!" wrote an optimistic fan.

A section of fans wished Eddie Kingston a speedy recovery.

"Look on the bright side. That pop when he comes back is going to cause tinnitus!" a fan tweeted.

Expand Tweet

AEW star Eddie Kingston reveals what kind of women he's into

The Jacksonville-based promotion recently launched its new non-wrestling show on YouTube called Meal & A Match. Eddie Kingston was the first guest on the show, hosted by Renee Paquette and RJ City.

During the show, The Mad King was asked how he would approach a lady at the bar. To this, he replied by saying:

"If I am at a bar, then I am drinking and watching the game. The girl's hot enough, and she's next to me, and I don't have to get up."

Meanwhile, Eddie Kingston has been replaced by Darby Allin in Team AEW for the upcoming Anarchy in The Arena Match against Team Elite. The high-profile encounter will take place at Double or Nothing this weekend.