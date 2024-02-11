Tony Khan explains how his controversial tweets have had a massive effect on AEW

AEW CEO Tony Khan was recently questioned about his controversial tweets that are often the talk of the town on social media.

The Jacksonville-based promotion's owner is very active on Twitter where he engages in often controversial conversations with wrestling names who criticize the AEW product. The most recent example of this was when Khan had a tiff with WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff after the latter did not seemingly appreciate Khan's comments towards Ted Turner. Bischoff fired back then by stating that he had lost all respect for the AEW President.

Speaking with Adrian Hernandez, Tony Khan explained the effect of his tweets on the AEW product.

"Well, I think we've been able to promote the show and build engagement, and also, the company has a great presence, and we have a great connection with the fans, so it's a good question. But I think we've been able to build real engagement at times, and I think there's tangible proof for that in our huge TV ratings and the fact that I believe three of our last four week's Wednesday night Dynamite has beat the NBA on ESPN straight up and we've had great great success connecting with our fans. So, I think what we've got going works really well." [0:51-1:24]

Check out the video below.

AEW CEO Tony Khan provides update on Kenny Omega's health

Former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega has been out of action since December 2023 when he provided an update about his health condition, and the diagnosis of diverticulitis. The CEO Tony Khan was recently questioned about The Cleaner's status.

In an interview with Sportsgrid, TK noted that the former AEW World Champion has been doing much better now as compared to before, and hoped to see him once he's healthy.

"Kenny is doing better, but he was seriously sick, and his life could have been threatened had he not gotten to the doctors when he did. He was really sick. Thankfully, he's doing much better. We all wish him the best and look forward to seeing him again when he's healthy." [H/T Dark Puroresu Flowsion]

Expand Tweet

Kenny Omega is considered one of the best professional wrestlers outside of the WWE. The Cleaner has had great success in many promotions, including New Japan Pro-Wrestling, where he has had numerous five-star matches and is a former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion. Omega is also a former AEW World Champion.

Which star do you want to see Kenny Omega feud with after he makes his return to the squared circle? Let us know in the comments section below.