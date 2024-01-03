Top AEW personality shares a heartbreaking personal post

A certain top AEW personality recently talked about a heartbreaking moment in her life. She also shared these in her most recent post on social media. This would be referee Aubrey Edwards, who was dealing with the loss of both her cats.

There is a moment in a pet owner's life that they dread, as they realise for a fact that one will almost surely outlive their pets. This was the case for Edwards, as she revealed that she had lost both her cats within a span of 17 days.

In her recent Instagram post, Aubrey Edwards let out all her thoughts on the situation. She talked about how losing her first cat, Nikki, was difficult, but losing her second cat, Bailey, just 17 days after was heartbreaking for her. She then went into detail about how she found out about the condition of Bailey while doing the Worlds End Pay-Per-View, and the last moments she spent with her.

Which matches did Aubrey Edwards cover during AEW Worlds End?

For a four-hour-long PPV like AEW Worlds End, the referees for the match also need to be rotated across the event. In the case of Aubrey Edwards, she was assigned to two major matches on the card.

These were the 8-man tag match between Sting, Darby Allin, and Le Sex Gods taking on The Don Callis Family with Ricky Starks and Big Bill plus the TBS Championship match between Julia Hart and Abadon.

The 8-man tag match was full of action as all of the men in the ring had a reason for wanting to get their hands on one another. With the nature of the match, there was bound to be chaos, but in the end, the faces ended up with the victory.

In Julia Hart and Abadon's match, it was the first time that two stars with dark personas shared the ring, and this even brought out "This is spooky" chants. In the end, Hart would continue her dominant streak with another title defense.

Overall, Worlds End was solid at most, with certain matches being worthy of praise, but fans now look to 2024, and the first stop will be Revolution, in what looks to be another blockbuster pay-per-view.

