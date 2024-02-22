"We're shooting for Wembley" - AEW star publicly asks for a match at All In 2024

An AEW star has just publicly asked for a match at All In 2024.

The Gates of Agony are one of the most impressive teams in AEW at the moment. They have been dominant every week and have looked strong on television. The duo joined AEW after a successful run in ROH where they held the ROH World Six Man Tag Team Championships.

However, that didn't quench their thirst for gold and it looks like they have bigger aspirations in place for 2024.

During a recent interview with Talk is Jericho, Toa Liona mentioned that they also plan on wrestling at All In in 2024.

“I would agree, I think the biggest goals for us would be AEW tag team gold and also to be a part of a big pay-per-view, whether it’s All In this year. We’re shooting for Wembley. A lot of these things man, we just want validation and I feel like going and proving ourselves on the biggest stage that any wrestling promotion could offer, I feel like would really solidify us as a tag team and kind of showcase and prove everyone that we’re hear to stay and we’re hear to belong. I can’t think of any better place to showcase or prove that we deserve to be here.” [H/T Fightful]

Gates of Agony plan on winning tag team gold in AEW or ROH

Few teams in the company have been as imposing as Gates of Agony. Their combination of size and speed make them a threat to any tag team in the world. Hence, they took it upon themselves to put the entire tag team division on notice.

During the same podcast episode, Bishop Kaun mentioned that they plan on winning tag team gold this year.

“I think number one [goal] is tag team gold. A real shot and run at the tag team gold, whether it be AEW or Ring Of Honor and getting into that division because we’ve been doing six man stuff for the past year. We’ve solidified that we’re the greatest six man tag team champs of all time, time to evolve and move up.” [H/T Fightful]

It looks like Bishop Kaun and Toa Liona are clear on what their priorities are this year.

What are your thoughts on Bishop Kaun and Toa Liona's comments? Sound off in the comments section.

