WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes believes he was "too immature" for previous role

Cody Rhodes recently opened up about his previous role in AEW before his return to WWE.

While the American Nightmare has proved to be a massive star in WWE since his comeback last year, his previous run in AEW was quite different. Apart from his role as an active in-ring performer on Tony Khan's roster, he was also the executive vice president of the Jacksonville-based promotion.

According to Cody, the responsibility of his backstage duties was apparently not meant for someone as young as him. In an appearance on The Rich Eisen Show, he talked about how his WWE run differed from his All Elite one.

"I come back to WWE, I got no power, I got no stroke," he said. "I'm defined by my performance and my competition skills alone, and that's a nice feeling. I think the job I had at AEW, I might've been a little too young for... Definitely a little too immature for. Still though, great memories. Loved every second of it. Wild ride..." [H/T: WrestlingInc]

Cody Rhodes comments on his upcoming match at WWE WrestleMania 39

The American Nightmare certainly has a lot riding on his shoulders as he prepares to face Roman Reigns. However, a defeat would apparently not keep him down.

In an interview ahead of the showdown, Cody was asked what he would do if he failed to dethrone the Tribal Chief. His response was quite straightforward.

"What do you do when you do three dots? an ellipses? [Yeah]. So, that would be an ellipses then. I wouldn't say it would be the end of the story as much as we'd have to find out. It would be on me. It would really be on me. Hey, you've 3-0 with Seth Rollins, won the Royal Rumble, and if that situation was to come up, and I'm not going into this looking as it as a match that I'm gonna lose, but you can. You can lose this thing. It would be on me to come back with the same fervor if not even more to try and still finish the story," said Rhodes. [From 18:11 to 18:48]

As of now, only time will tell whether Cody Rhodes will be able to 'finish the story' at WrestleMania 39.

