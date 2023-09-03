CM Punk's AEW firing "heavily discussed" backstage at WWE Payback - Reports

As they say, news travels fast, and following the hot news of CM Punk's contract being terminated by Tony Khan and All Elite Wrestling, this has immediately become the topic of conversation even in WWE.

Tonight, WWE Payback is taking place alongside Collision, with matches such as Seth Rollins vs. Shinsuke Nakamura headlining the match card. Being one of the major promotions Punk worked for, there have been immediate discussions about whether he would head back to WWE following his AEW release.

According to Fightful Select, CM Punk's situation was heavily discussed backstage at WWE Payback. There were no specifics mentioned regarding the context of the conversations about the Straight Edge Superstar, but he was indeed a popular conversation topic.

CM Punk's first stint with a major promotion since departing WWE has now ended in another controversial manner. His two years with the promotion, however, will be another one for the books.

Fans will have to keep posted to find out what the former AEW Champion's plans will be moving forward and whether he will make a return to the ring for any other promotion.

