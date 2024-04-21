In Photos: Jose Canseco's daughter Josie rocks Celebrity Poker Tour in leather biker jacket & glam rings

Former MLB player Jose Canseco's daughter, Josie Canseco, brought out her poker outfit in the recently concluded Celebrity Poker Tour at the PokerGO Studio in ARIA Resort, Las Vegas.

Josie turned heads at the table in a leather jacket for bikers with glamorous rings to complement the look. She posted her outfit while at the table on Instagram.

Josie Canseco was part of the star-studded lineup featured in Game Night II of the Celebrity Poker Tour.

The nine-handed table for the $15,000 prize pool included Josie, social media personality Tana Mongeau, mixed-martial artist Aljamain Sterling, artist Ray J, actress and producer Princess Love, Griffin Johnson, Barstool Sports' Ben "Mintzy" Mintz, poker content creator Alexander "Wolfgang" Seibt and Vegas Matt.

Game Night I, a sit-n-go poker table, saw commentator Maria Ho emerge victorious, taking home $10,000. Tommy Unold finished second and took home $15,000.

Where did Josie Canseco finish on CPT's Game Night II table?

Game Night II started with seven hands, each having $100K on deck, with Griffin Johnson and Vegas Matt joining later in the game as alternates.

The first bust of the evening was Ray J, who lost out to his soon-to-be ex-wife, Princess Love. The couple is at odds after announcing their divorce in February.

Josie had a tough night going with nothing working for her. She was finally ousted with blinds of 5K/10K. In her last hand, she was dealt an ace of spades and six clubs. With only $25K remaining, she saw it as a worthy hand to call in. Mongeau and Princess Love took the pot size to $130K.

As the cards were revealed, Josie had nothing on them. Princess Love caught the pair of nines but it wasn't enough to overpower Mongeau's King trips.

After intense gameplay, the final showdown was between Mongeau and Wolfgang. Wolfgang ended the streak of female winners at CPT by winning with a straight hand.

Before this table, Princess Love, Maria Ho and Qiyu 'Nemo' Zhou were the previous CPT winners. However, Mongeau couldn't make it four in four as Wolfgang took home $15,000 prize money.

