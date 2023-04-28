As New York Yankees fans anxiously await word of the MRI results on Aaron Judge's sore hip, the team is calling up first baseman/outfielder Jake Bauers from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
Bauers will likely remain on the "taxi squad." He could practice with the Yankees but might not participate in games until a corresponding move is made. That is, unless word comes before New York plays the Texas Rangers.
However, news that the left-handed hitting slugger is on his way has many fans fearing the worst. Judge's IL trip could be inevitable.
Judge hurt his hip during an awkward slide into third base on a curious steal attempt. The New York Yankees were already up 5-0 on their way to a big win against the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday.
After his second at-bat against the Rangers on Thursday, Judge came out of the game. Many fans initially feared a hand/wrist injury due to Wednesday's slide, but news later broke that it was his right hip that was ailing.
He reportedly told teammates that he was "worried" about the hip prior to undergoing an MRI on Friday.
Yankee Nation has been clamoring for Bauers' promotion to the big-league club as he is hitting .319 with nine home runs in Triple-A. However, they didn't want him earning his pinstripes at the cost of losing Judge.
Many New York Yankees fans are hoping Bauers' pending promotion means that their prayers have been answered and that tremendously unpopular left fielder Aaron Hicks is being cut loose. These fans are either remaining blissfully unaware as to the possible extent of Judge's injury, or they simply have their heads stuck in the sand. But the fact that Bauers is listed as being a first baseman/left fielder is giving them cause for optimism.
While many wish that Bauers' call-up meant that they no longer had to watch Aaron Hicks besmirch the great New York Yankees tradition, they are coming to terms with Judge going on the IL. Maybe Hicks being cut loose will happen some day, but not today.
Jake Bauers likely not a long-term answer for New York Yankees
The New York Yankees will likely not find much long-term relief in Bauers.
A career journeyman, Bauers debuted professionally with the San Diego Padres rookie-ball team in 2013. Eight years later, he made his major league debut with the Tampa Bay Rays.
In his MLB career, Bauers has played for the Rays, Cleveland Guardians, and Seattle Mariners. He last saw a major-league pitch with the Mariners in 2021.
In 328 big-league games, he is hitting just .213 with 27 home runs and 110 RBI.