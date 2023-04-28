As New York Yankees fans anxiously await word of the MRI results on Aaron Judge's sore hip, the team is calling up first baseman/outfielder Jake Bauers from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Bauers will likely remain on the "taxi squad." He could practice with the Yankees but might not participate in games until a corresponding move is made. That is, unless word comes before New York plays the Texas Rangers.

However, news that the left-handed hitting slugger is on his way has many fans fearing the worst. Judge's IL trip could be inevitable.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks The Yankees are calling Jake Bauers up from AAA, per @ChrisKirschner . No word on the corresponding move yet The Yankees are calling Jake Bauers up from AAA, per @ChrisKirschner. No word on the corresponding move yet https://t.co/Yl5Tk1w9gF

Judge hurt his hip during an awkward slide into third base on a curious steal attempt. The New York Yankees were already up 5-0 on their way to a big win against the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday.

After his second at-bat against the Rangers on Thursday, Judge came out of the game. Many fans initially feared a hand/wrist injury due to Wednesday's slide, but news later broke that it was his right hip that was ailing.

He reportedly told teammates that he was "worried" about the hip prior to undergoing an MRI on Friday.

Lindsay S. @lindzabindz @TalkinYanks hopefully Judge will be ok and it’s a short IL stint. @ChrisKirschner We know what this means…hopefully Judge will be ok and it’s a short IL stint. @TalkinYanks @ChrisKirschner We know what this means… 😔 hopefully Judge will be ok and it’s a short IL stint.

Goody @real_goody @TalkinYanks @ChrisKirschner Just 10 day judge now and get it over with, don't wait a week to do it @TalkinYanks @ChrisKirschner Just 10 day judge now and get it over with, don't wait a week to do it

Yankee Nation has been clamoring for Bauers' promotion to the big-league club as he is hitting .319 with nine home runs in Triple-A. However, they didn't want him earning his pinstripes at the cost of losing Judge.

Paige🐢 @_BattaGirl @TalkinYanks

It’s exactly what I wanted and exactly what I’m afraid of all at the same time @ChrisKirschner Oh God.It’s exactly what I wanted and exactly what I’m afraid of all at the same time @TalkinYanks @ChrisKirschner Oh God.It’s exactly what I wanted and exactly what I’m afraid of all at the same time 😥

Many New York Yankees fans are hoping Bauers' pending promotion means that their prayers have been answered and that tremendously unpopular left fielder Aaron Hicks is being cut loose. These fans are either remaining blissfully unaware as to the possible extent of Judge's injury, or they simply have their heads stuck in the sand. But the fact that Bauers is listed as being a first baseman/left fielder is giving them cause for optimism.

Brandon 🍥 @Reapercuss @TalkinYanks @ChrisKirschner This is great news. Even better news is a DFA of Hicks with this move @TalkinYanks @ChrisKirschner This is great news. Even better news is a DFA of Hicks with this move

Chris @campbell8212 @TalkinYanks @ChrisKirschner Hope it’s them moving on from Hicks or Cordero. Neither has any real value to this team. Even if Cordero did have a few good games, he isn’t more than a poor fielder who sometimes hits home runs. @TalkinYanks @ChrisKirschner Hope it’s them moving on from Hicks or Cordero. Neither has any real value to this team. Even if Cordero did have a few good games, he isn’t more than a poor fielder who sometimes hits home runs.

LJR ⚾️ @mother3k @TalkinYanks @ChrisKirschner I’m just going to assume Hicks has finally been released and a lefty bat is needed @TalkinYanks @ChrisKirschner I’m just going to assume Hicks has finally been released and a lefty bat is needed

While many wish that Bauers' call-up meant that they no longer had to watch Aaron Hicks besmirch the great New York Yankees tradition, they are coming to terms with Judge going on the IL. Maybe Hicks being cut loose will happen some day, but not today.

Jake Bauers likely not a long-term answer for New York Yankees

Jake Bauers is a career journeyman without much success at the MLB level

The New York Yankees will likely not find much long-term relief in Bauers.

A career journeyman, Bauers debuted professionally with the San Diego Padres rookie-ball team in 2013. Eight years later, he made his major league debut with the Tampa Bay Rays.

In his MLB career, Bauers has played for the Rays, Cleveland Guardians, and Seattle Mariners. He last saw a major-league pitch with the Mariners in 2021.

In 328 big-league games, he is hitting just .213 with 27 home runs and 110 RBI.

Poll : 0 votes