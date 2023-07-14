The MLB trade deadline is set for August 1. While there are bound to be a plethora of moves, the unique landscape of the current MLB means that the cut-off point could be somewhat different from recent years.

Usually, the MLB trade deadline is a chance for playoff-bound teams to invest in short-term skill, often at the cost of younger talent or prospects. These players often stay with their new team from August until the end of their team's postseason run, and then sign elsewhere.

In a recent appearance on former MLB catcher AJ Pierzynski's "Foul Territory" podcast, Fox baseball analyst Ken Rosenthal spoke about the outlook with the MLB trade deadline approaching.

According to Rosenthal, the prevailing feeling is that a lack of sellers in the market, owing to some very close divisional races, will dull the appetite of some teams to make the big move.

Rosenthal pointed to the AL and NL Central divisions, both incredibly close. Currently, the Cleveland Guardians and Minnesota Twins are separated by just half of a game.

"I never buy that the deadline is going to be quiet. Why? Because I've been covering this thing for a long time and we talk about this kind of scenario almost every year and all hell inevitably breaks loose. I expect all hell to break loose again."

Despite outlining how many of his colleagues are feeling, Rosenthal has a different opinion. In his nearly twenty years covering the MLB, Rosenthal knows that the MLB trade deadline is always the busiest day of the year, regardless of what the standings might say.

"The Dodgers have shown significant interest in acquiring Lucas Giolito before the trade deadline, per @JonMorosi" - SleeperMLB

One of the most high-profile teams expected to be sellers come the trade deadline is the New York Mets. The team with baseball's highest payroll, their 42-48 record will likely cause the team to miss the postseason. According to sources, 38-year-old leftie Max Scherzer could be on the table.

The MLB Trade Deadline is always an exciting time

From the resurgent Tampa Bay Rays to the faltering San Diego Padres, 2023 has given us the opportunity to see some real underdogs and unlikely heroes.

With the trade deadline expected to be quiet, relatively, it is not difficult to see why some might be agreeing with Rosenthal, and preparing to deal with the inevitable onslaught of trade news that will come down the pipe on the first day of August.

