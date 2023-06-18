Phil Nevin received a lot of stick for his tactics after the Los Angeles Angels lost 10-9 to the Kansas City Royals. His bullpen management skills were questioned as the team blew a six point lead in the last three innings of the game.

The Angels were cruising at the middle of the seventh with an 8-2 lead. Shohei Ohtani had stretched his team's lead with a 437 feet dinger to dead center. But problems began immediately after as the Angels went through four pitching changes till the end of the ninth.

Kolton Ingram came to the mound and struggled right from the start. He left with just one out and a bases loaded situation. Replacing him was Jacob Webb who tried to salvage the seventh but gave away two RBIs off a double by Kansas' Bobby Witt Jr.

With the score 8-5, Jose Soriano was asked to relief for the Angels but earned three runs as he walked three (one by a hit by pitch situation) and conceded a bases loaded RBI single. Chris Devenski couldn't scrap out of the jam as the Royals scored the game-tying runs.

Angels went ahead again thanks to a Mike Trout RBI single. However, Devenski couldn't save the game, giving away three hits and two runs. The Royals walked it off for their 19th win of the season.

Fans were quite upset with Phil Nevin as they took to Twitter to voice their displeasure.

Kaitlin @heykaitlinmary Phil Nevin is the dumbest manager in the mlb I s2g Phil Nevin is the dumbest manager in the mlb I s2g

BoltFam⚡️⚡️ @beardedbeastco @BallySportWest @Angels @EricaLWeston This guy is the worst manager in baseball!!! 🤦‍♂️ absolutely horrendous bullpen management @BallySportWest @Angels @EricaLWeston This guy is the worst manager in baseball!!! 🤦‍♂️ absolutely horrendous bullpen management 💯😭

Srgg09😎🚀 @StevensGarc @Angels When these teams take the sport seriously they will be champions of the rest they will always be last, they do not worry about bringing a real manager. An 8-2 game and the manager throws out a pitcher with an age of 27 @Angels When these teams take the sport seriously they will be champions of the rest they will always be last, they do not worry about bringing a real manager. An 8-2 game and the manager throws out a pitcher with an age of 27

Spexiffy1x @spexiffy @Angels and the door from the show is this way @Angels and the door from the show is this way 👉

Naomi Lee @NaomiLe92006003 @Angels It's just mind-blowing. We were winning, and then suddenly we started losing. When the pitcher is off their game, they gotta get pulled out fast, it's a total waste of the batters' hard work. @Angels It's just mind-blowing. We were winning, and then suddenly we started losing. When the pitcher is off their game, they gotta get pulled out fast, it's a total waste of the batters' hard work.

Tigers_20 @torkelgreene Phil Nevin deserves to be fired after that Angels loss Phil Nevin deserves to be fired after that Angels loss

Phil Nevin's Los Angeles Angels need to come back in the series decider

Phil Nevin led Angels were looking to sweep the AL Central-last Kansas City Royals. LA were in good form in recent games, taking a four-game series against divisional rivals Texas Rangers.

They also won the series opener in Kansas. They would be looking to bounce back from the humiliating loss if they have to chase the Rangers who are 4.5 games ahead at the top.

