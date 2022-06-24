Breaking News: Aaron Judge and New York Yankees settle arbitration hearing, agree to $19 million

Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees have officially reached an agreement on their arbitration hearings, settling on $19 million. This comes after several meetings and negotiations between both sides. It is significant news that the Yankees and Judge worked out a deal.

Ken Rosenthal @Ken_Rosenthal Source confirms: Judge settles with Yankees at $19M midpoint. Will receive additional $250K if he is AL MVP and $250K if he is World Series MVP. On it: @JonHeyman , @feinsand. Source confirms: Judge settles with Yankees at $19M midpoint. Will receive additional $250K if he is AL MVP and $250K if he is World Series MVP. On it: @JonHeyman, @feinsand.

"Sources confirms Judge settles with Yankees at $19M midpoint. Will receive additional $250K if he is AL MVP and $250K if he is World Series MVP. On it: @JonHeyman, @feinsand." - Ken Rosenthal

Judge is off to the best start of his career, belting a major league-leading 27 home runs. Now with the arbitration hearing settled, Judge and the Yankees will be able to focus on more important issues, like winning a World Series.

Aaron Judge off to record-breaking start

Judge swings for the fences, New York Yankees v Tampa Bay Rays.

Judge is off to an incredible start, the 30-year-old is currently batting .304 with 27 home runs and 53 runs batted in. Last night, he walked things off for the Yankees with an RBI single to defeat the Houston Astros.

Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks AARON JUDGE WALKS IT OFF AARON JUDGE WALKS IT OFF https://t.co/9CczxsGTnV

"AARON JUDGE WALKS IT OFF" - Talkin' Yanks

This was the Yankees' ninth walk-off win of the season as they improved their record to 52-18, the best in baseball. The team has won 15 games in a row at home.

The Yankees and Astros continue their pivotal series tonight at Yankee Stadium. The Yankees will look to extend their winning streak to 16 tonight. The first pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. EDT.

For more news and updates, go to the Sportskeeda Baseball page.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far