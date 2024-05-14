“Get your MVP bets in!!” – Orioles fans hyped after Adley Rutschman crushes second home run of the game against Blue Jays

Baltimore Orioles fans were left ecstatic as catcher Adley Rutschman continued his fine form in the MLB by hitting two home runs against the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday. The Orioles have made a strong start to the season and sit at the top of their division, and the catcher's third homer in two games might keep them there.

Rutschman put Baltimore on the board with a home run in the fourth and followed it with another blast in the sixth, leading to MVP talks among fans on social media.

“Get your MVP bets in!!” wrote one fan on Twitter. "Absolute beauty," added another.

"Adley and Mounty: co-owners of the Jays," added @shaneyshane331.

"You love him even more now," wrote @OwlsRyan.

The Baltimore Orioles selected Adley Rutschman in the 2019 MLB Draft and went on to make his major league debut with them in 2022 after impressing in the minors. He made the All-Star team for the first time last year and has started this season in similar form.

"Section 94 is rocking," wrote @GeauxWashBal.

"Rutchsman for president," wrote @ToMegaMidori666.

"Slop em up!" wrote @Jointgravy.

Over a month into the MLB season, the Orioles have proved that their strong start was not just a phase and that they are genuine contenders for the division. They were on top of the table heading into their three-game series against the Blue Jays and Rutschman impressed once again.

Blue Jays tie the game after Adley Rutschman's home run to send the game into extra innings

Baltimore Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman hit two solo homers against the Toronto Blue Jays to give his team a 2-1 lead in the sixth inning and a chance to win the game.

However, Blue Jays outfielder Daulton Varsho blasted a home run of his own in the eighth inning to send the game into extra innings. It remained a cagey affair as both teams headed into the tenth inning with the scores tied.

However, the Blue Jays prevailed in the hard-fought contest after Varsho's go-ahead RBI to seal a narrow win for the visitors at Camden Yards in the series opener.

