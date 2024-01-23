"His career is over" "Just filling up the immaculate grid" - MLB fans mock Joey Gallo as former Yankees slugger joins the Nationals

Former New York Yankees outfielder Joey Gallo will play for the Washington Nationals for the 2024 season. The veteran slugger agreed to a one-year, five-million deal.

Gallo spent the previous season with the Minnesota Twins. He appeared in 111 games, hitting .177/.301/.440 with 21 home runs and 40 RBIs. It was a bit of a resurging year, as Gallo had not hit that many home runs since the 2021 season.

Gallo is known for his absurd power at the plate and ability to produce despite high strikeout numbers. He is a true home run-or-bust type of player and will boost Washington's lineup.

Gallo will likely be placed somewhere in the middle of the order. He should provide some relief for guys like Keibert Ruiz, Lane Thomas and Stone Garrett.

"His career is over" one fan posted.

"Just filling up the immaculate grid" another fan posted.

Baseball fans took to social media to mock the veteran slugger. As somebody who is past their prime years, fans do not believe in Joey Gallo anymore.

Washington finished the 2023 season in last place in the National League East with a record of 71-91. They are looking forward to a much better season in 2024 with some exciting prospects ready to make a name for themselves.

Signing Joey Gallo is a great low-risk move for the Nationals

Minnesota Twins v Los Angeles Angels (via Getty Images)

The Nationals have not made much noise this offseason. They are in the middle of their rebuild, and signing a veteran like Joey Gallo on a one-year deal is an excellent addition to the team.

Heading into the offseason, the team expressed their desire to acquire a left-handed bat. They are right-hand dominant, and Gallo will provide the lineup with some balance.

Signing Gallo also makes sense for the team, as they have some exciting outfield prospects waiting in the wings. James Wood and Dylan Crews are two of the biggest prospects in the game and should be nearing their debuts.

Gallo can hold it down in the outfield until either is ready to make their debut. If he is doing well, the Nationals could look at trading him, and if he is struggling, they could release him.

Washington is starting to get some exciting players in their organization who could be mainstays for years to come. Signing Gallo is the perfect placeholder until their prospects are ready.

