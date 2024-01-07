“I could never do what they do” - When Charli D'Amelio nailed an epic response to Hannah Stocking's MLB All-Star games question

TikTok sensation Charli D'Amelio was spotted taking part in the Celebrity Sluggers more than a year ago, in 2023. The show was hosted by MLB.com presenter Hannah Stocking, who led with all questions during the event.

The D'Amelio family was spotted inside the diamond while Hannah went on the usual business route and asked plenty of questions to the 19-year-old TikTok sensation, who was promoting the second season of the D'Amelio show on Hulu.

"I would say I'm going to have disagree with that one. I could never do what they do but they could probably figure out how to do what I do" - Charli D'Amelio when her grind was compared to that of an MLB player

At 2:47 minutes into the video, Charli answered questions about the MLB All-Stars and the comparisons of their work culture with hers. Charli got some dingers while her parents spectated from the third base. Later, Hannah asked Charli if they could switch hitters and invite either her mom or dad to pinch-hit.

Charli asked her mom to step up at the home plate shortly after, after which her dad arrived at the home plate while Charli went on the mound to feed the big pitching machine.

Charli's father hit some bombs out of the park, which aided the family in raking in maximum points that would be redeemed at the end, converted into donation money, and sent to aid the cancer patients in need.

Hannah Stocking asked questions about Charlie's life, work, and how she maintains her work-life balance. Charli replied to all the questions humbly while she oversaw her mom Heidi and dad Marc dished out some hits from the home plate.

Charli D'Amelio is a youth sensation like no other

The D'Amelio family, which consists of sisters Charli and Dixie and their parents Marc and Heidi, has captured the attention of fans on TikTok and other platforms.

The sisters were among the first viral stars on the platform, and their popularity prompted the development of The D'Amelio Show, a Hulu series that tracks the four family members as they negotiate their newfound celebrity, career options, and relationships in Los Angeles.

They relocated to California from Connecticut after Charli and Dixie began to amass a following on social media. Everything you need to know about the D'Amelio family—Charli, Dixie, Marc, and Heidi—from their humble beginnings on the East Coast to following their dreams in Los Angeles—the D'Amelio sisters have come a long way, and in this particular interview, Charli showcased her love for MLB.

