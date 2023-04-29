New York Yankees captain Aaron Judge suffered a wrist injury during Thursday's game against the Texas Rangers and will likely miss the remaining three games of the series. Radio host BT has said that Judge's absence for a prolonged period could spell disaster for New York.

The reigning AL MVP has been an instrumental figure for the Yankees this season, a fact that's been lost on fans and analysts. Aaron Judge reached a career high last season, breaking the single-season home run record, becoming the first Yankees captain since Derek Jeter to do so. He started the 2023 season in similar fashion, managing an average of .261 with 24 home runs and 14 RBis in 92 at bats.

He has been a ray of hope in the Yankees lineup, which has been pretty dull this season. They could now miss him for a while because of the injury he sustained during the series opener against the Rangers.

Judge appeared to have injured his wrist after an awkward slide on Wednesday and a painful grimace a day later. However, reports from the Yankees camp suggest that he felt discomfort in his hip, for which he had to be pulled out during the Rangers game.

It's still unclear how long Judge will be out for, but he missed the game on Friday and will most likely not be back before next week. That could be a major warning sign for the Yankees.

“Aaron Judge is the most indispensable athlete in New York,” BT said. “With him, the Yankees aren’t even good enough in my estimation. Without him, they’re absolutely cooked. This team, without Aaron Judge, is borderline unwatchable. … if he’s out for any amount of time, the Yankees are done."

Aaron Judge reportedly undergoing scans to examine extent of hip tweak

The New York Yankees are yet to provide any update on the seriousness of Aaron Judge's injury.

Reports suggest that the slugger has undergone several scans to determine the cause of his hip discomfort and will have to wait for results for further clarity. Should they bring bad news, BT's prediction could well turn out to be correct, and the Yankees could face a huge blow to their MLB hopes.

The Yankees have lost their first game since Judge's injury (5-2 vs Rangers) and are already starting to feel his absence.

