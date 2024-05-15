MLB The Show 24: Sony sued over trademark infringement for use of 'Future Stars Program'

MLB The Show 24 continues to prove why Sony's beloved series remains one of the top baseball video games in the world. However, even though the game is loved by many, it still has its challenges.

Sony Interactive is currently being sued by the company Program 15 for alleged trademark infringement based on the usage of the "Future Stars Series Program" in the video game.

"Sony sued for trademark infringement over ‘MLB the Show’ use of ‘Future Stars Program’ with ⁦@melissalockard" - @Britt_Ghiroli

In the lawsuit against Sony Interactive, Program 15 claims the appearance of the "Future Stars Series Program" infringes upon their own trademarks. The company claims that the usage within the video game has created confusion between their Future Star Series (created in 2016) and the "Future Stars Series Program" (debuted in MLB The Show in 2017).

Inside the suit from Program 15, the company is seeking damages tied to false advertising, copyright infringement, and several claims. The company claims that Sony Interactive has profited from the usage of the Future Stars Series slogan.

"Jack Leiter being included in MLB the Show future stars series. No other Rangers though. Good to see Leiter rebound his last three starts and is still maintaining his status as a future star." - @mikesanders29

There are several different types of collectibles with the brand name inside the marketplace. After the lawsuit was first filed in August last year, the trial is slated to take place in February of 2025.

Who is Program 15, the company behind the Sony MLB The Show lawsuit?

Program 15 is a company built and operated by a number of coaches, scouts, players, and professionals dedicated to the development and identification of baseball players. The company's president and CEO, Jeremy Booth, has a rich history in baseball, serving as an MLB scout with a number of teams, including the Minnesota Twins, Milwaukee Brewers, and Seattle Mariners.

One of the development coaches with the Program 15 organization is James Lofton Jr., who spent 14 seasons across various professional baseball levels with the Cincinnati Reds and Boston Red Sox. Another is Anthony Granato, who played minor league baseball with the Chicago Cubs and Colorado Rockies.

