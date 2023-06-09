Liam Hendriks, the White Sox closer, made a miraculous return to baseball following a life-threatening cancer diagnosis. Hendriks has received immense love from fans and baseball players, and recently, Trey Mancini, a cancer survivor, hailed Hendriks' victory in the battle against cancer.

“The fact that he is back five months after a diagnosis is incredible,” Mancini said.

“It’s super hero type stuff in my opinion. I don’t know how he returned this quickly. To stay in shape while going through chemotherapy is so impressive. It shows who he is and how tough he is,” he added.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Trey Mancini and Liam Hendricks bonded over shared experience of battling cancer

Trey Mancini was given a stage three colon cancer diagnosis in April 2020 and had to miss the pandemic-shortened 2020 season to receive treatment. He received the all-clear seven months later, in November 2020. He said that he texted Hendricks after the news of his recovery became known and bonded over their shared experience of battling cancer. He said:

“I texted Liam yesterday,” Mancini said. “It’s certainly something you don’t want to happen to anyone but after you get through it, I think it does leave a bit of a brotherhood with all the other guys who have gone through it."

"This is something that will never leave you. It will always be a part of who you are and what you went through.”

After receiving a non-Hodgkin lymphoma diagnosis in January, Hendriks just returned to the professional leagues. The happy news is that he was cancer-free and in remission, which allowed him to resume baseball after finishing his chemotherapy treatment in April. He earned a win in a remarkable 6-2 comeback by Chicago over the Detroit Tigers. Notably, this victory came on National Cancer Survivors Day, which gave it further significance for Hendriks.

Chicago White Sox v New York Yankees

Hendriks, 34, has participated in three All-Star games. He received nine votes in 2020 and eight votes in 2021 for the Cy Young Award.

Poll : 0 votes