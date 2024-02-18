Watch: College Baseball player takes 7 hit-by-pitches on the first day of season

Sacramento State debutant outfielder Matt Masciangelo certainly made an impression in the first game of the college baseball season, though he did not get to do it with his bat. During the season-opening double-header, the outfielder managed to get on base seven times in eight plate appearances after amazingly getting hit by pitch in all instances. The video of the Hornets debutant getting seven hit-by-pitch has gone viral among baseball fans across social media platforms.

Matt Masciangelo made his debut for Sacramento State on Friday against Loyola Marymount after transferring to the Hornets program following a year with Cal State Bakersfield, where he hit .400 across 20 at-bats.

The Hornets lost the first game of the double header 4-0, in which Masciangelo was hit by pitch three times. In the second game, they lost 12-10 in extra inning, where the outfielder was hit by pitch an amazing four times. His final at-bat resulted in an RBI as he was hit by pitch with the bases loaded.

It was a truly unique series of events which put the new Hornets player into the history books of college baseball. The Hornets claim that the four HBPs in the second game is the highest in the history of the team.

Who has the hit-by-pitch record in Major League Baseball

While Sacramento State outfielder Matt Masciangelo certainly grabbed headlines after a memorable first day in action for the Hornets, who holds the hit-by-pitch record in the MLB? The answer is Frank Chance.

The former Chicago Cubs first baseman was hit-by-pitches five times in a double header, with three of them coming in one game. Though it is a painful record that no one would like to beat, Masciangelo's four hit-by-pitches in the second game would have put him in the MLB record books.

