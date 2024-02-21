"We're not going to spend $30 million on a player right now" - Twins' Joe Pohlad shuts the door on any possible big free agent signings 

The Minnesota Twins have stayed away from splurging on top free agents this offseason. Fans who were hoping that the club would emerge as a dark horse and sign the best remaining free agents will be left disappointed as club CEO Joe Pohlad shut down any possible moves this late in the offseason:

"The players that are out there right now, that, probably, a bunch of fans are talking about, we're not in the market for those players," Pohlad said on WCCO radio on Tuesday.

"But there are definitely other players that can have a positive impact on our team that [President of Baseball Operations Derek Falvey], I'm sure, is looking at."

Pohlad added that there's no restriction on splurging on the right player, but mentioned that they are not going to spend $30 million on a player as of now:

"What I will say about some flexibility is, when Derek [Falvey] and his team think there is the right opportunity in front of us, we don't live hard and fast by a specific number," Pohlad added. "That said, we're not going to spend $30 million on a player right now."

Surprisingly, four highly valued Scott Boras free agents are still on the market and are looking for potential suitors for the 2024 season. This includes third baseman Matt Chapman, southpaw and reigning NL Cy Young winner Blake Snell, centerfielder Cody Bellinger and 2023 World Series champion pitcher Jordan Montgomery.

Why did Minnesota Twins decrease their payroll for 2024 season?

The Twins had a record-high payroll for the 2023 season, but are expected to minimize their payroll in 2024 after missing out on a TV rights broadcast deal.

Pohlad mentioned that the television situation is having an impact on their revenue model and that there is a need to head their ship in a different direction. He took an example of other low-salary teams like the Tampa Bay Rays and Baltimore Orioles and how they are investing in different businesses:

"I think in today's game you can see there are a number of different ways to win," Pohlad said. "You see that both with the Tampa Bay Rays and with the Baltimore Orioles having lower payrolls, turning out very successful products on the field but also investing in other areas of the business.

"That is something that we are doing. But without a question the television situation is having an impact on our business but beyond that, we're just trying to right-size our business. That goes into it as well."

The Twins were one of the clubs affected after Diamond Sports Group filed for bankruptcy last year. Diamond Sports Group owns the Bally Sports Regional Network, which has the rights to dozens of NBA, NHL and MLB games around the country, including the Twins.

The Minnesota Twins' contract with Bally Sports North ended after the conclusion of the 2023 season. The legal battle between the two parties led to the Twins signing a one-year contract with Bally Sports North in February to air the team's games for the 2024 season.

