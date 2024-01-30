"When Aaron Judge is 100% I won't rest him" - Aaron Boone is not big on resting Yankees players during regular season

In the latest episode of the Talkin' Yanks podcast on Monday, New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone said he has no intention of resting Aaron Judge when the slugger is feeling his best.

The 31-year-old slugger and team captain was off to a flying start last season before it was interrupted by a series of injuries that saw him miss a considerable part of the season. However, when Boone was asked about his attitude towards resting players over the season, he said that he sees no need to rest Judge unless he's nursing a problem.

Aaron Judge was selected by the New York Yankees in the 2013 MLB Draft and made his major league debut with them in 2016. Since then, he has established himself as one of the best sluggers the game has ever seen, with a historic season in 2022. He set the MLB record for the most home runs in a single season in 2022 and won the AL MVP award.

It is clear that Judge is an automatic MVP contender if he manages to stay fit throughout the season, but injuries have been a problem for him in the past. When manager Aaron Boone was asked about resting his players, he said that Jaudge was a player who could play through a lot of mental challenges and did not need a break in those situations. However, if Boone does rest, it'll be because of a physical injury and nothing else.

"When he is 100% I won't rest him. He's just really good at playing through some things," said Boone.

Yankees manager Boone says Aaron Judge will be pushed to third in the lineup

New York Yankees captain Aaron Judge has played second in the team's lineup throughout his career, but that might be changing with the arrival of Juan Soto. When asked about next year's order, manager Aaron Boone said that it is most likely that Soto will be second and Judge third.

He also says it depends on how the leadoff selection turns out with AJ LeMahieu, Alex Verdugo and Gleyber Torres all competing for the spot.

