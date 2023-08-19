Jennifer Lopez's life took an unexpected turn as she quietly rekindled her love story with Ben Affleck shortly after her romance with Alex Rodriguez came to an end. In the midst of these developments, Rodriguez displayed maturity and acceptance of the circumstances.

In a sit-down interview with CNN reporter Chris Wallace in October 2022 he was asked about Lopez's transition to Ben Affleck after their engagement ended, Rodriguez calmly mentioned,

"With Jennifer it was a good experience and I wish her and the children who are smart and beautiful and wonderful I wish them the very best'' :Said Alex

''I am so greatful for it I mean I had 5 years of incredible life and partnership and also with my daughters we learned so much and now we have an opportunity to take that and move forward'' :Said Alex

In a parallel journey, Jennifer Lopez moved past her past relationship, rekindling her romance with Ben Affleck, with whom she was previously engaged in 2002. At that time, their love story didn't work out, leading to the cancellation of their engagement.

However, fate brought them back together, and Ben and Jennifer got engaged again in April, culminating in a joyful wedding in July 2022. Lopez shared her sentiments in an exclusive interview with Entertainment Tonight:

"It's not often you get a second chance at true love; we feel very lucky." :Said Jennifer

As their respective paths diverged, both Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez embraced new chapters, Alex now a days is also seen dating Fitness model and Influencer Jaclyn Cordeiro, owner of JACFIT, a Canadian single mom of 2 tween daughters and they seem to enjoy their respective life with their partners.

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez's Relationship

Jennifer Lopez and former New York Yankee Alex Rodriguez were regarded as power couple during their brief union of 4 years. However, spending four happy years the couple broke up in 2021.

Alex proposed to Jennifer Lopez on the beach of Bahamas in 2019. He proposed Lopez with a shinning emerald-cut diamond ring worth $1 million.

Even the former president Barack Obama sent a personalised handwritten card to the newly engaged couple to offer his wishes and blessings. But unfortunately there were rumors of trouble in their relationship.

They called of their engagement two times due to COVID-19, and then eventually announced their separation in April 2021 and saying they would still be friends and support one another.

After breaking up with Rodriguez, Lopez got back together with her ex-boyfriend, Ben Affleck. They are now married, while Rodriguez has embarked on a relationship with fitness instructor and mother of two, Jaclyn Cordeiro.