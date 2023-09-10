Will Jasson Domínguez need Tommy John surgery? Yankees top prospect suffers torn UCL, season over

The New York Yankees cannot catch a break this season as rookie sensation Jasson Domínguez has suffered an unfortunate torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow.

Domínguez was scratched from Sunday night's series finale against the Milwaukee Brewers due to an elbow inflammation. Yankees manager Aaron Boone revealed that it was much more serious than anticipated, with the rookie's season done and dusted.

"Crushed for him, with a position player it's usually nine to 10 months," Boone said. "At the same time, he's a young man and these things resolve themselves so it's a moment in time in the grand scheme of things in what we feel like has the chance to be a long excellent career."

The 20-year-old slugger will spend considerable time on the sidelines, likely needing Tommy John surgery with his recovery in rehab deciding the timeline for a return from the injury for the Yankees.

"Just some context here, since Aaron Boone suggested 9-10 months for Jasson Dominguez to return: He will be able to hit far sooner than that, and how much time it takes to get him back on the field depends on a) how well his rehab goes and b) how aggressive the team wants to be."

While Boone suggested that 'The Martian' is likely to be sidelined for nine months, ESPN's Jeff Passan believes that the recovery from a UCL tear varies from player to player.

He highlighted Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper, who returned to action in just over five months. However, Passan feels that the Yankees will be more careful with Domínguez as he is still in the early stages of his MLB career and won't want to hinder his growth by rushing him back from a major injury.

"Bryce Harper was back in a record five months — and spent three months at DH before transitioning to 1B. Shohei Ohtani was back at seven months — as DH, yes, but also being careful because he'd later to pitch. Dominguez is a 20-year-old CF. They'll likely be careful accordingly." - Jeff Passan