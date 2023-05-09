New York Yankees captain Aaron Judge is ready to return to action after a short stint in the injury list, which is music to the ears of fans. The reigning AL MVP announced that he will be activated from the 10-day injury list on Tuesday, which will be a huge boost for his team. In a recent press conference, manager Aaron Boone expressed his pleasure at his captain being back for selection and being ready to play.

Aaron Judge is no doubt the most valuable player for the Yankees at the moment. The 31-year-old is at the peak of his prowess and his team has missed him while he was gone. Judge was injured on April 27 and had to exit the game against the Texas Rangers after a headfirst slide into second in the previous game against the Minnesota Twins.

The Yankees captain spent the weekend working out at the team's Spring Training complex in Tampa as part of his rehabilitation from a hip injury. Aaron Judge has been instrumental to the Yankees this season, slashing .261/.352/.863 and hitting six homers in 26 games. The Yankees have suffered six defeats in the last eight games in which Judge was out of action, going bottom of the AL East table with a 19-17 record. They will look to get back on track and move up the table with their leader back in the lineup.

Manager Aaron Boone expressed his delight at having the slugger back from the injury list and available for selection. In a recent press conference, Boone told reporters, "MVP back. MVP player back in the lineup. It'll be fun to write his name in the lineup."

Yankees Videos @snyyankees Aaron Boone on Aaron Judge's return tomorrow:



The New York Yankees will be looking to move up the table after Aaron Judge's return from IL

The New York Yankees have had a disappointing start to the 2023 MLB season which was compounded by a long list of injured players. With many of their key players on the injury list, there was not much that manager Aaron Boone could do to get the results they wanted. However, starting with Harrison Bader and Aaron Judge, players are making their way back to fitness, which will be a huge boost to the team's morale. The Yankees captain is expected to make his return on Thursday night for the second game against the Oakland Athletics.

