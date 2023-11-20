After more than a decade pitching out of MLB bullpens, Zack Britton has finally announced his retirement. With his parting remarks, the 25-year old wanted fans and teammates to know how thankful he is for the opportunity to play in the show.

Picked by the Baltimore Orioles in the 3rd round of the 2006 Draft, Britton made his MLB debut for the team in 2011. Regarded as one of the most effective closers of the mid-2010s, Britton collected two All-Star distinctions during his time in Baltimore, and was a Cy Young finalist in 2016.

On the heels of an interview with Brett Ghiroli of The Athletic, Zack Britton captioned the magazine's tweet about the story with a sentiment of his own. The California-native wanted to ensure everyone was aware how thankful he was to "live out his childhood dream" of pitching in MLB.

"Thankful to have had the opportunity to live out my childhood dream these past 12 years. Looking forward to the next chapter. @Orioles @Yankees @MLB @MLBPA @borascorp

Britton led MLB in matches finished in both 2015 and 2016. However, since the leftie joined the New York Yankees in 2018, things have been on a decline. 2021, Britton's last full season, saw him post a career-high ERA of 5.49.

In September 2021, Britton underwent Tommy John surgery, which limited him to just three appearances in 2022. After the demanding procedure, Zack Britton struggled to find his grove again. His announcement comes after he sat out the entire 2023 season.

"Congratulations to Zack Britton on his retirement! His 2016 season is likely the closest thing we'll see to a modern reliever winning a Cy Young award" - jack

Britton met his wife, Courtney, in elementary school. The pair now have four children, who Britton has cited as key inspirations for his retirement. In addition to his family, Britton credited the Baltimore Orioles' minor league system and the coaches he encountered there as reasons that he was able to pitch in MLB for as long as he did.

Zack Britton will be remembered as an effective and efficient closer

Although Britton will not see the Hall of Fame in the future, he can take solace in the fact that he gave every team that he pitched with the opportunity to win. In an offseason news cycle dominated by stories like Shohei Ohtani and the rebuild of the New York Mets, remembering Britton's own contributions to the game should not be dismissed.

