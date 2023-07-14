WATCH: Luis Arraez's wife flaunts baby bump as she approaches 20 weeks pregnancy milestone

Luis Arraez's wife, Gladys Peñalver De Arraez, is proud of her 20-week-old baby bump, which she recently flaunted on Instagram. Gladys informed Luis they were expecting their third child on April 9, in honor of his 26th birthday.

He hit for the first cycle in Marlins history two days later.

Gladys took to Instagram wearing a green dress and flaunting her baby bump.

She captioned the video:

"Solo queria presumir mi barriga de 5 meses #20weekspregnant"

(Translation: I just wanted to show off my 5-month-old belly)

Luis Arraez and Gladys Penalver de Arraez have two beautiful daughters. Emma Luisana, their first child, was born on November 22, 2017. A few years later, on November 20, 2019, they welcomed their second daughter, Esther.

Luis Arraez's career history

Luis Sangel Arraez, a Venezuelan professional baseball infielder for the Miami Marlins of the MLB, was born on April 9, 1997.

In 2019, Arraez made his Major League Baseball debut with the Minnesota Twins. He had signed a contract with them as an international free agency in 2013. Arráez was an All-Star in 2022 and received the Silver Slugger Award and American League Batting Title. He was traded to the Marlins by the Twins during the 2022–2023 winter.

The Twins promoted Luis Arraez to the major leagues for the first time on May 17, 2019. On May 18, against the Seattle Mariners, he made his major league debut against pitcher Cory Gearrin and scored his first professional hit, a double.

On May 21 against the Los Angeles Angels, Arráez hit his first home run in the major leagues. He ended the 2019 campaign by hitting .334 in 326 at-bats over 92 games with 36 walks and 29 strikeouts. Later, he came in sixth in the vote for the American League (AL) Rookie of the Year.

Luis Arraez became the first Marlin to record five hits in a game since Starlin Castro (Aug. 19, 2018), raising his MLB-leading average to .390. According to MLB Pipeline, Eury Pérez, the top pitching prospect, was supported by Arraez's performance as he pitched five scoreless innings for the second consecutive start.

