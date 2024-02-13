2024 NBA Draft Early Projection: Ranking top 10 prospects Ft. Isaiah Collier

The 2024 NBA Draft is months away. It will span over two days for the first time on June 26-27. However, it is never too early to take a look ahead. The 2024 class is considered a weaker crop of prospects.

The hype around the class will grow as the draft approaches. There will be some players who see their stock rise as the national attention turns on college basketball. Some prospects could boost their stock with a deep run in March Madness.

Let’s check in how things stand now. Here are ten of the top prospects for the 2024 NBA Draft.

Top Ten 2024 NBA Draft Prospects (February 2024)

No. 10 - Isaiah Collier, USC

Collier and the Trojans have had a rough season. However, Collier is still a sure-fire top-10 pick. He was the number one ranked freshman coming out of high school. He has struggled with a hand injury and perimeter shooting during his freshman season. Collier has tremendous upside and has a solid build for a guard. He has time to bring his stock back up.

No. 9 - Dalton Knecht, Tennessee

Knecht has been one of the best players in college basketball this season. He can shoot and has the size to compete on the wings in the NBA. He could be used on young NBA rosters who need length, shooting and physicality on the outside.

No. 8 - Stephon Castle, UConn

Castle has been one of the best players on the best team in the nation. He was a five-star recruit and is living up to the hype. The 6-foot-6 wing can play all around the floor. He has the size and skill to compete in the NBA. Castle does need to work on his jumper for the next level.

No. 7 - Nikola Topic, Serbia

Topic is another potential star from Serbia. He is a 6-foot-6 point guard with a full bag of skills. Topic has been a pro since 16. He can create his own shot and dish to teammates. He can be a high volume scorer when needed as well.

No. 6 - Cody Williams, Colorado

Williams stands at 6-foot-8 and can move smoothly on the floor. He is the brother of OKC forward Jalen Williams. He is slight of frame but can always add muscle. He also needs to extend his shot range. However, his size and athleticism are excellent.

No. 5 - Ja’Kobe Walter, Baylor

Walter had a ridiculous 6-foot-11 wingspan despite his 6-foot-5 height. He can fill it up. He also has the length, athleticism and drive to guard. He could become a high pick due to his defensive talents.

No. 4 - Rob Dillingham, Kentucky

The Kentucky guards figure to be top five picks in the 2024 NBA Draft. Dillingham could be the next in the longline of Kentucky guards in the NBA. He is averaging 15.5 ppg this season in Lexington. He creates his own shots and is a scorer first. He needs to improve his defense at the next level.

No. 3 - Reed Sheppard, Kentucky

Sheppard is a 6-foot-3 shooting guard who is averaging 12 ppg. However he is skyrocketing up 2024 NBA draft boards amidst a class lacking hype. Shappard has all of the guard skills you want at the position. Sheppard can shoot, pass, handle and defend. He can also shoot with range. He often comes off the bench for Kentucky, but so did Devin Booker.

No. 2 - Zaccharie Risacher, France

Risacher has the size and athleticism to play at the three or four. He is also a sharpshooter from deep. His scoring skills at 6-foot-9, 200 lbs will make him an early pick in the 2024 NBA Draft come June.

No. 1 - Alex Sarr, France

The top pick in the 2024 NBA draft may come out of France once again. Sarr is another French seven footer with ball skills. He can guard anyone and anywhere on the floor. He does not have the shooting range of fellow Frenchman Victor Wembanyama. However, his skills package will make him a top pick.

