Bucks down Rockets, Clippers clinch playoff spot

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 20 // 27 Mar 2019, 11:26 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Giannis Antetokounmpo

The Milwaukee Bucks beat the Houston Rockets, while the Los Angeles Clippers secured a postseason berth in the NBA.

Milwaukee topped Houston 108-94 as Rockets star James Harden and the Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo went head-to-head on Tuesday.

MVP contender Antetokounmpo scored 19 points and racked up 14 rebounds in his team's win. Eric Bledsoe recorded a team-high 23 points, though.

Harden – the reigning MVP – had an off night, scoring 23 points on just nine-of-26 shooting.

Meanwhile, the Clippers clinched a playoff spot with a 122-111 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Clippers' Danilo Gallinari led all scorers with 25 points, which helped his team fight off solid scoring performances from Karl-Anthony Towns (24) and Andrew Wiggins (22).

Time is winding down. The Utah Jazz, Oklahoma City Thunder, San Antonio Spurs and Sacramento Kings are still looking to punch their tickets to the playoffs in the Western Conference.

Walker stars… again

Advertisement

Kemba Walker's 38 points, nine rebounds and 11 assists powered the Charlotte Hornets to a 125-116 overtime victory against the San Antonio Spurs.

Trae Young tallied 33 points and 12 assists, leading the Atlanta Hawks past the New Orleans Pelicans 130-120.

Jamal Murray scored a game-high 33 points in the Denver Nuggets' 95-92 win over the Detroit Pistons.

Bradley Beal poured in 32 points as the Washington Wizards fell to the Los Angeles Lakers 124-106.

Raptors roar but Lin struggles

Jeremy Lin scored two points on one-of-nine shooting, but the Toronto Raptors beat the Chicago Bulls 112-103.

Kelly Olynyk only managed four points on one-of-seven shooting in the Miami Heat's 104-99 loss to the Orlando Magic.

Stephenson breaks some ankles

Lance Stephenson's handles sent Washington's Jeff Green stumbling all the way to the baseline.

Lance making them dance is our @budweiserusa Moment of the Week pic.twitter.com/kr5tgZt3kf — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) March 27, 2019

Dwight Powell reached back to finish this alley-oop in the Dallas Mavericks' 125-121 loss to the Sacramento Kings.

Very ferocious Dwight jams are the best Dwight jams. pic.twitter.com/02CTNwE4qx — Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) March 27, 2019

Tuesday's results

Boston Celtics 116-106 Cleveland Cavaliers

Charlotte Hornets 125-116 San Antonio Spurs (OT)

Orlando Magic 104-99 Miami Heat

Toronto Raptors 112-103 Chicago Bulls

Milwaukee Bucks 108-94 Houston Rockets

Los Angeles Clippers 122-111 Minnesota Timberwolves

Atlanta Hawks 130-120 New Orleans Pelicans

Sacramento Kings 125-121 Dallas Mavericks

Denver Nuggets 95-92 Detroit Pistons

Los Angeles Lakers 124-106 Washington Wizards

Pacers at Thunder

The fourth-seeded Indiana Pacers have already clinched a playoff berth in the Eastern Conference. The Thunder, however, have not accomplished this yet. Oklahoma City are seventh in the Western Conference and will face a cold Pacers team who have lost four of their last five games.