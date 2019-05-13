Cavaliers hire Michigan's Beilein as head coach

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 9 // 13 May 2019, 23:22 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

John Beilein

Michigan’s John Beilein has agreed a multi-year contract to become the next head coach of the Cleveland Cavaliers

Beilein has reportedly signed a five-year deal following talks over the weekend.

Before the move was made official, Beilein posted a farewell tweet thanking Michigan for his 12 years as coach.

"It has been a heck of a ride and I hope you enjoyed our teams and staff as much as I did!" Beilein wrote, in part. "Go Blue Forever!"

Beilein was interviewed by the Pistons last season, but Detroit instead hired former Toronto Raptors coach Dwane Casey.

The news comes after the Cavs ramped up their coaching search over the weekend by traveling to Denver to interview Nuggets assistant coach Jordi Fernandez, assistant Wes Unseld Jr., Orlando Magic assistant Steve Hetzel and Portland Trail Blazers assistant David Vanterpool.

The hunt began this past season after the team fired Tyronn Lue and named Larry Drew as interim coach. Under Drew, Cleveland posted just a 19-win season.

Beilein, 66, has led Michigan to two Final Four appearances and four Big Ten titles in his 12-year stint with the Wolverines.

His overall record as a college coach is 754-425 and he leaves the school as the winningest coach in Michigan basketball history.