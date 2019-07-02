×
Enes Kanter signing two-year deal with Celtics

02 Jul 2019
Enes Kanter

Enes Kanter is joining the Boston Celtics on a two-year, $10million contract.

The center concluded talks with the Celtics on Monday and his manager Hank Fetic announced the agreement, which contains a player option for the second year.

Kanter is entering his ninth NBA season and Boston will be the fifth team he has played for.

The 27-year-old was waived by the New York Knicks in February, but made himself a valuable asset for the Portland Trail Blazers on a one-year deal worth a little more than $650,000 not long after. 

Kanter averaged 11.4 points and 9.7 rebounds per game in the 2019 playoffs before the Trail Blazers were swept by Golden State in the Western Conference finals.

He recorded five double-doubles in the postseason and filled in valiantly for the injured Jusuf Nurkic, but Portland traded for the Miami Heat's Hassan Whiteside to fill their hole in the middle.

Boston, on the other hand, are in need of a post presence, as Al Horford declined his $30.1million player option and signed a four-year deal with the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Celtics drafted five players in 2019 and lost some notable veterans to free agency this summer, including Kyrie Irving. They also inked former Charlotte Hornets guard Kemba Walker to a max contract. 

