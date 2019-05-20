Giannis expects Milwaukee to buck their ideas up after Game 3 loss

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo expects the Milwaukee Bucks to show a positive response to their Game 3 setback against the Toronto Raptors but knows it will not be easy.

The Raptors reduced the Bucks' Eastern Conference finals lead to 2-1 with a 118-112 double overtime victory at Scotiabank Arena on Sunday.

Antetokounmpo could only muster 12 points and fouled out in the second overtime.

But the NBA MVP contender says the Bucks will not dwell on their defeat and believes they will come back stronger in Game 4 in Toronto on Tuesday.

The Greek Freak recorded his 9th double-double (12 PTS/23 REB) this postseason:#FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/dS9w1femun — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) May 20, 2019

He said: "We could be up 3-0. Double overtime, we didn't play well. But at the end of the day and it's not going to be easy.

"I've never been here before and I never expected it to be easy. As a team usually when we face adversity and lose a game, usually we come out and play way better. Hopefully we can do that for Game 4."

He added: "I don't think as a team we felt any frustration, obviously we wanted to get back to the game but they were just playing better than us.

"Whenever we got close they were hitting some shots, taking the lead back to seven or eight It wasn't our last game, we can get a lot better and that makes me really excited.

"We've got to come back, focus on Game 4 and try to set the tone from the beginning."