Golden State Warriors trade Jones for Spellman

Omnisport
NEWS
News
09 Jul 2019, 03:12 IST
Damian-Jones-12022018-usnews-getty-ftr
Damian Jones

Golden State Warriors have traded Damian Jones to Atlanta Hawks, bringing in Omari Spellman in exchange, the NBA teams have announced.

Beaten finalists last season, the Warriors - who have lost Kevin Durant to the Brooklyn Nets and Andre Iguodala to the Memphis Grizzlies - are looking to bolster their bench ahead of the new campaign.

Jones was 30th pick in 2016, and was promoted to a starter at Golden State in 2018-19, though he was sidelined after 22 games due to a pectoral tear.

Spellman, meanwhile, was also the 30th pick in the 2018 draft, but he only featured in 46 games in his rookie season, averaging 5.9 points and 4.2 rebounds in 17.5 minutes per game.

And it was confirmed on Monday that the players had been traded, with the Warriors also handing the Hawks a second-round pick for the 2026 draft.

With Durant and Iguodala gone, the Warriors are also preparing to be without Klay Thompson due to a torn ACL.

By getting Spellman, the Warriors can pad their bench while the Hawks receive another utility man.

